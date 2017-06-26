Search continues for those responsible for beating to death two tortoises in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - It's a sight Ray Redden and his 10-year-old daughter Marina would like to forget. Two threatened and state-protected gopher tortoises beaten to death.

"It wasn't good to see, for her to see what some people are capable of doing, especially to a turtle that hasn't hurt anybody and is innocent," Redden said.

One of Marina's friends was meeting up with her for a play date nearby and that's when the boy came across the gruesome scene on a trail near Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch. He then texted Marina to let her and her dad know what was going on.

"When we first saw them I was disgusted, that someone would actually do that to the turtles," said Marina Redden.

When Marina and her dad arrived on scene one of the tortoises was already dead with its shell cracked and the other one was barely hanging on, lying in a pool of its own blood. Redden attempted to save the one tortoise by transporting it to Bayshore Animal Hospital where it later died.

"We had to actually get a piece of cardboard box to slide the turtle onto the box because of the injuries that he had," said Ray Redden. "He wasn't able to support some of the organs that were hanging out."

Elise Bennett is an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity and lifelong Floridian dedicated to protecting rare reptiles and amphibians. Her organization added $5,000 in reward money on Monday for information leading to an arrest or fine in the killing of these tortoises. The total amount now being offered is $7,200.

"We would really like to see justice for these tortoises and we'd like to send the message that they're very important not only for our eco- systems but for our communities as well and that we take it very seriously when someone does direct and purposeful harm to them," said Bennett.

Florida law states "A person may not intentionally kill or wound any fish or wildlife species designated as endangered, threatened or of special concern. It is a third-degree felony, punishable up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine."

"I'm hoping that somebody will come forward and give the names of the person or persons that were involved and I hope that they're prosecuted," said Redden.

This story originally appeared on WWSB’s website.

WWSB