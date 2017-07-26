Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee Co. woman

BRADENTON, FLA. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bradenton woman.
Bernadine Warren, 86, last was seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the area of 60th Street East and 70th Avenue N in Bradenton. Authorities say Grantley suffers from dementia.
It's believed she's driving a Toyota Camry with Florida license plate Z0DGS.
