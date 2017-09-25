Chief: Suspect shot, killed by Palmetto police officers

Officers were called early Monday, Sept. 25, to Old Memphis Cemetery near Bayshore Road and 25th Street W., according to the department. (Photo: 10News)

PALMETTO, Fla. -- An investigation is underway into a shooting involving Palmetto Police Department officers and a suspect who was shot and killed.

Officers were called early Monday, Sept. 25, to Old Memphis Cemetery near Bayshore Road and 25th Street W., according to a spokesman with the department.

The suspect's description is not yet known nor are the circumstances leading up to the shooting. In an email, Chief Scott Tyler said two officers were involved and the suspect died from his injuries.

The Florida Law Enforcement Department is investigating.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Check back for updates.

