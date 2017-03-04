Twin-engine plane crashes in Manatee

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon off State Road 37 just north of State Road 62 in Manatee County, according to deputies.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies responded the crash and found the plane badly damaged. They were not certain how many passengers were on board.

The National Transportation Service Board has been notified and is investigating the crash.

The crash caused a wildfire in the area and State Road 37 near State Road 62 is closed.

