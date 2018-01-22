Unloaded gun found in 11-year-old boy's bag at Manatee County school

Police lights, stock image. (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC, Thinkstock)

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. -- An 11-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun to school Monday morning.

School officials at Myakka Elementary learned from another student the boy might have had a gun in his possession, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Upon checking his backpack, they found an unloaded handgun.

It's not known how the boy got in possession of the gun and why he brought it to school.

No charges have yet to be filed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV