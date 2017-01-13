Manhunt for Loyd personal for Pasco car dealersehip

"We're out in Orlando right next to SeaWorld, we got the truck out here and we're trying to find a cop killer," said Acme On The Go driver Evan Mays. He's been hitting the streets of Orlando day and night with an eight-foot picture of Markeith Loyd, the man accused of gunning down police master sergeant Debra Clayton.

"I felt that we should help them and do what we do. All Americans should do their part," said Troy Stevenson, the truck's owner, who is also the public relations manager at Wesley Chapel Nissan. He stopped his regular advertising on the truck's mobile LED billboard and sent it to Orlando to bring Loyd's face to as many people as possible.

"It's not about the business, it's about taking care of them. It's not about me, it's about getting this guy off the street," Stevenson said.

This manhunt is personal for the car dealership. Wesley Chapel NIssan owner Jay Rosario is an Orange County deputy reservist and was awarded the Medal of Valor for his response during the Pulse nightclub massacre last summer.

"He's been a police officer there for going on three years and he does it for free," said general manager Joey Falcon, who is helping pick up the bills while Mays reaches people all over the Orlando area.

"I've talked to quite a few cops. I've talked to quite a few people and everybody is taking pictures and posting them on Facebook and they're loving that we're out here trying to get his face all over the place," said Mays.

Stevenson said, "He drove into a parking lot and people started clapping for him. We don't want that, we just want to get the sign out there and hopefully somebody will turn (Loyd) in."

Stevenson says getting Loyd in police custody before anyone else gets hurt is all that matters.

"We just want to get this guy off the street," he said.



The moving LED billboard will be in Orlando through Saturday. The owner of Acme On The Go hopes to soon be able to put Amber Alerts and missing children information on the sides of his truck.

(© 2017 WTSP)