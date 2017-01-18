Manning Commuted: Hero or Traitor? (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG — Manning's story has been making headlines for almost seven years. When you first heard or read her name-- Chelsea Manning was Bradley Manning.

It all centers around hundreds of thousands of secret military documents shared by Chelsea Manning to Julian Assange and Wikileaks. It made Wikileaks; which put the organization on the map.

But talk to a terrorism expert who served in the Navy?

“There is blood on the hands of Chelsea Manning,” said terrorism expert Dan O'Shea said.

“As a direct result of that information released, the Taliban was able to hunt down and kill Afghans working directly with Americans,” O’Shea said. “The release complicated every mission that was ongoing at the time in Iraq, complicated our diplomatic relations, revealed state secrets, revealed the dirty side of how we have to conduct business when we're fighting wars. He endangered and complicated the job of every man and woman in uniform, every man and woman working at the State Department and others.”

Manning was pardoned in the midst of trying to commit suicide twice and after the documents she gave to Wikileaks exposed abuses of detainees in Iraq and showed civilian deaths, there were probably much higher than official estimates, according to the New York Times.

That's why she still has ardent supporters.

“As an intelligence analyst, she was witness to human rights abuses on a large scale, and by revealing that, she did something very important for democratic rights everywhere,” said Manning supporter Roger Butterfield. “For not just here in the US, but for the Iraqi people, for anyone who cares about human decency and justice for people in times of war.”

So why commute Manning and not give clemency to Edward Snowden?

“It has been my view that given she went to trial; that due process was carried out; that she took responsibility for her crime; that the sentence that she received was very disproportional -- disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received,” President Obama said Wednesday during his final press conference. “...she had served a significant amount of time…it made sense to commute and not pardon her sentence.”

On the other hand, Snowden dumped his documents to the world and fled to Russia -- admitting no wrongdoing -- and now lives under the watchful eye of an adversary, if not an enemy, of the United States.

