Do politics have a place in award shows?

Many hope celebs stop talking politics at awards shows (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- With the Grammy's airing Sunday, some are worried that the artists will use the award show to sound off on politics.

We've seen it popping up a lot since President Donald Trump took office.

We posed a simple question on our 10News Facebook page: Are you going to watch the Grammy's?

And, then many of you went off about celebrities speaking up about politics.

Deborah wrote, "No, all they do is bash and disrespect our new President."

But, Lou, said: "These artists are not as robotic as some of you seem to believe. They are people and as such have a right to voice their opinions."

Michelle typed: "Nope, will never watch another one. It will be used as a political platform to spew hate and ramble on."

RELATED STORY: Grammys 2017: The complete list of winners

And, Rebecca said: "Of course I will [watch]! Everyone is entitled to their opinion…"

Why is it such a big deal that celebrities are choosing to speak out? We asked our political expert Dr. Lars Hafner.

"We're right now in an era where people are really trying to stand up and have their voices heard and what we'll see in the Grammy's tonight is we will see some protests, speeches, and some pushing back against President Trump," he said.

The 2016 election came with lots of mudslinging, and President Donald Trump's short time in office has also been quite the ride.

Last month, actress Meryl Streep chose to speak up at the Golden Globes.

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose," she said.

But, if we take a look into the past, celebs have long used their voices hoping for change.

In the 60s, Bob Dylan wrote songs bashing the Vietnam War.



In the 70s, Marlon Brando refused to accept an Oscar because he said the film industry treated native Americans poorly.

In the 90s, rap artists wrote records highlighting police brutality, which we see rappers doing current day.



And, in the early 2000s, many radio stations pulled the Dixie Chicks music from playlists after the lead singer criticized President George Bush. It led to the documentary "shut up and sing."

"We've always seen celebrities speak out throughout history, especially celebrities in music," Hafner said.

We'll see if history repeats itself tonight.



(© 2017 WTSP)