AUBURNDALE, FLA. - A 26-year-old United States Marine Corps recruiter has been arrested for having sex with a minor, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

The investigation began when someone notified Bartow police they had overheard the 17-year-old girl talking with another student about sexual activity with Sgt. Joshua Mann. Bartow police notified the Winter Haven police department.

Authorities say Mann first met the victim in February, when he was at Bartow High School for recruitment work. Although the victim was unable to become a recruit, Mann stayed in contact with her, noting that she would become eligible during the upcoming school year.

In May, the victim began the process of a physical fitness test as well as completion of the ASVAB exam at the Winter Haven recruiting station and a month later, two subsequent trips to the recruitment office led to two different sexual encounters.

Mann is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a minor and was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is scheduled for a first appearance on Saturday.

