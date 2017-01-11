Mass shootings: Are you prepared?

Photo: Getty Images

We know you don't want to think about it, but what you would do if you saw someone pull out a gun and start shooting people? Do you have a plan?

Airport security experts say it's time you do.

We saw it happen at the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting. Chaos erupted and it seemed that any plans in place for an active shooter fell apart.

“It all happens very quickly. Even with the best plans in place, things will get chaotic. Communication is always a challenge,” says Andy Ross, airport security expert.

Ross is the president for Innovative Training and Consulting. The company meets with local businesses, churches and schools to prepare them for an active shooter situation.

“It's something where people should leave that training empowered when out with family to increase chances of survival,” says Ross.

Ross strongly advises people be aware of their surroundings and have a plan in place even if it’s just a quick trip to the grocery store.

“Active shooters have become part of everyday life,” says Ross.

We've heard of fire and tornado drills, but many people never thought we would have to go through active shooter drills.

According to the FBI, from 2000 to 2015 there were 200 active shooter incidents in the U.S. alone, leaving 1,274 innocent people dead.

The best advice Ross offers is to be aware of all the exits at public places. If a restaurant has four doors,for instance, you’ll know how to escape more quickly.

Run, hide, or fight

“If something happens then run. If you can't then hide the furthest away from the shooter," says Ross.

Ross’s company teaches people how to be able to fight off an attacker if their life is on the line.

“A little bit of preparation can go a long way,” says Ross.

Following a shooting at Los Angeles International Airport, Congress passed the Airport Security Act of 2015 that requires airport staffs to have a plan.

The consumer group Flyers Rights has also suggested taking it a step further by using the National Guard as a temporary security force at airports

