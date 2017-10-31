Mayor and Police Chief trick-or-treat with kids to quell fears in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla.— In a month with three unsolved murders in Seminole Heights, Tuesday night Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan will be taking to the streets to trick-or-treat with children and their families.

Early on, Chief Dugan warned people not to walk alone in the neighborhood after dark sparking concern about Halloween festivities. To ease fears the Chief promised to walk with kids for the trick-or-treating festivities.

The Mayor and Chief will meet to hand out candy in Giddens Park at 5202 North 12th Street before going door to door with kids as they collect candy through the southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood beginning around 6:00 pm.

They will be joined by TPD mounted officers on horseback and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

