Mayor Bob Buckhorn talks family, what keeps him up at night

Bob Buckhorn has been Tampa's mayor since 2011, so you probably know his name. 10 News anchor Allison Kropff tried to get him out of a suit and tie. She tried to get him to take her along on his favorite hobby. The problem is, he says he doesn't have any. He has to be "on" 24-7. But he did say one of his favorite restaurants is Ulele, so Allison chatted with him to learn more about his personal side.

Did you always want to go into politics?

“I used to have my mother, when I was 10, drop me off at Bobby Kennedy's presidential campaign headquarters in Washington D.C. And so I always knew that I wanted to be in public service. I love politics. I love the opportunity to serve. I've been given an amazing gift to be the mayor for 8 years of this city, I don't take it lightly,” says Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

“Was it a difficult decision deciding not to run for Governor?

“Yes, it was, but I also know it was the right decision. When it's all said and done, I'd rather be a good dad than a good candidate.”



Did you talk to your girls about whether you were going to run?

“I did. And they all wanted me to do it. Possibly they wanted me out of the house. But I knew for their development having me around was more important than having me as the governor. My wife and I take great pride in our two little girls. They're aggravating as heck sometimes, like you were AK We all are! BB But I just love watching them and I love watching them grow and I love seeing them become young women.”



What's something that keeps you up at night?

“Two things: especially this time of year for the next 4 months, hurricanes. I mean, that's my worst fear. Because I know I can't control it. The other thing that keeps me up every night is candidly is knowing that the men and women that are out there that work for the city, the police officers and firefighters, that get up every day and put bullet proof vests on and go running into fires when the rest of are running out, that something could happen.”

We're sitting right in the middle of a lot of development, what's that like for you to see all that?

“You know, every time I come here I'm happy I played a small part in it, but I'm even more excited about knowing this is what Tampa's gonna look like. What you see here at Ulele and what's occurring on the river, is going to be magnified 10 fold, 20 fold and this river will be the center of everything we do and everything that will be happening here will be focused on the waterfront. We're becoming a really cool city and I just love seeing people feel that sense of pride.”



“I have a big countdown clock in my office. That counts down the days, hours, minutes and seconds that I have left as the mayor. I have it on my phone. Not because I want to leave, because I don't, but it's to remind my staff and to remind me that there's a sense of urgency and if we're going to finish what we came here to do, we've got to use every bit of that time. Because when it hits 000, we're done.”



This beer is named after you.

Yep, it sure is. The greatbrewmaster here at Ulele, knew that I was Irish, and knew the Irish have an affinity for beer, and created the Buckhorn stout. I don't drink a lot of beer these days, but I'm always happy to drink this one, so, as they say in Ireland "Slainte!"”

Mayor Buckhorn says his favorite form of social media is Twitter and that's because he can interact with all of you.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Mayor Bob Buckhorn:

If you didn't have your job, what would you do?

Fighter pilot

What's one thing on your bucket list?

Fly with the Blue Angels

What's your favorite song?

Springsteen's No Surrender

Who is your role model?

Bobby Kennedy

What's your biggest pet peeve?

People who complain

What do you spend way too much money on?

Ties

What food could you not live without?

Italian

What's one talent you wish you had?

Singing

What's your favorite emoji?

Thumbs up

