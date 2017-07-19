Mayor Bob Buckhorn to propose property tax rate increase

Bob Buckhorn (Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Property tax bills could soon see a hike f Mayor Bob Buckhorn has his way, but no one is exactly sure yet by how much.

Councilmember Harry Cohen and an aide at Councilman Frank Reddick’s office confirmed the mayor informed council that his 2018 fiscal year budget presentation on Thursday would include a proposal to increase the property tax millage rage, but the mayor’s office would not release details about the plan.

The mayor’s pitch could bring the city’s first property tax rate increase in nearly 30 years.

One concern out of city hall has been the legislature’s desire to expand the homestead act, which gives tax breaks to some property owners. If it passes, the city could lose at least $6 million in revenues, and could force leaders to cut back on services.

Mayor Buckhorn will make his presentation at 9 a.m. at city hall.

The public will have the opportunity to weigh in during public hearings in September.

