McDonald's giving free meals to officers today!

McDonald's restaurants in Florida are hosting a law enforcement appreciation day event, where local law enforcement, corrections and support staff are invited to enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner Extra Value Meal when they arrive in uniform or show their official department ID.

Members of the community are invited to come in to the restaurants to thank and show support to the officers enjoying a free meal, the press release states.

No purchase is necessary, but law enforcement officers must show valid badge to redeem (in-store only, limit one free offer per customer).

WHEN: Monday, January 9, 2017—ALL DAY!

WHERE: All throughout the state of Florida, and all McDonald’s restaurants in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia

