MCSO looking for missing and endangered 26-year-old

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- 26-year-old Jenna K. Ell has been missing since Saturday after she sent a text to her mother saying she may hurt herself.

She was last seen in Parrish on Manatee Rd. last Wednesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Jenna is in need of her medication which she has not taken properly in the past year. Her family also believes she could be on illegal narcotics.

She drives a gold 2015 Nissan Altima 4-door with Florida license plate # CTEU29 and her family believes she may be in St. Petersburg.

Any information or if you see her, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

