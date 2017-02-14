MCSO seek public's help for information in Lakewood Ranch murder

(Photo: Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY -- Detectives are asking for the public's help for any information on the death of a Manatee County man.

Authorities say Alexander Cherp, 23, was found outside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound. They believe he was shot sometime between 11:00-11:30 p.m. on February 4.

Detectives have identified two possible suspects in the case but have made no arrests.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or any people in the area of the Greenbrook subdivision on February 4 is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

(© 2017 WTSP)