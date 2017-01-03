Medical marijuana clinic opens in Venice

“I served Vietnam 71-72 for the U.S. Army. I volunteered on convoy runs,” says Tim Mullin. He says since returning from Vietnam he has had trouble holding a job and a relationship.

VENICE, Fla. -- Medical marijuana is legal in Florida starting today but that doesn't mean it's easily available and not everyone qualifies.

The state has 6 months to come up with rules under Amendment 2 and 9 months to implement it.



Yet clinics are opening up including one in Venice.

“Pleasure to meet you, Dr. Barry.”

The wait for Vietnam veteran Tim Mullin is almost over. He’s among the first patients at the Compassionate Cannabis Care Clinic in Venice.

“I have a ton of medication I take on a daily basis from the VA. I’ve been doing this for years for my PTSD,” says Mullin as he opens a bag full of medicine bottles.

He tells the doctor, “I need a different way to medicate myself do the medicine works for me.”

Mullin says that medicine is marijuana and he’s been using it since serving in Vietnam as a gunner.

“I served Vietnam 71-72 for the U.S. Army. I volunteered on convoy runs,” says Mullin. He says since returning from Vietnam he has had trouble holding a job and a relationship.

He says he suffers from anxiety, depression, night sweats and nightmares and can’t attend any July 4th or New Year’s Eve events because of the fireworks and crowds.

“I smoke a joint I go from a #10 rage to a #3,” says Mullin.

How will Amendment 2 help change his life?

“It’ll be legal, not illegal. I’ll get me off the medications you saw and may get me more social,” explains Mullin.

“We’re not dispensing any marijuana product,” says Dr. Barry Gordon the clinic’s medical director. Gordon will issue recommendations for marijuana after a patient has been under his care for 90 days and under state law patients must also see the doctor every quarter.

Gordon says, “These are patients with legitimate chronic medical concerns who can benefit from the cannabis products.”

Gordon says state legislators still have many details to work out. He says legislators shouldn’t establish dosages for patients.

Gordon says, “The dosing of a medical product is done by physicians not politicians or legislators as well –a lot of steps to be taken.”

Mullins has taken his first step and each day that passes is one day closer to legally getting the medicine he says he needs.

Mullin says, “Hopefully my life will change.”

The Compassionate Cannabis Care Clinic charges $250 for the initial visit and $60 for follow-up visits. Doctors must undergo training and have a specific license to issue orders for marijuana.

