Memorials to pay tribute to late Clearwater crossing guard

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Saturday marks three years since a Clearwater police crossing guard died in the line of duty when he was struck by a car.

Two memorials are set for Friday morning to pay tribute to Doug Carey.

The first observance is set for 7:35 a.m. Friday at Cleveland Street and Corona Avenue near Skycrest Elementary School. Carey worked the post, where school children adored him.

The elementary school is expected to deliver memorial cards created by students.

The second observance will take place at Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at 8:45 a.m. Friday. The northwest corner of the intersection is where a car struck Carey. He died on May 20, 2014.

Carey’s widow, police officers and other friends are expected to attend the memorials.

