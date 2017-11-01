WTSP
Miami lawmaker resigns as part of plea deal in a residency case

10 News Staff , WTSP 7:15 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida State Representative Daisy Baez (D - Coral Gables) has resigned today from the state legislature as part of an agreement to plead guilty in a case regarding her residency. 

She sent a one-page resignation letter today to House Speaker Richard Corcoran (R - Land O'Lakes).

Baez will plead guilty to perjury as part of an agreement with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

In addition, she will pay a fine of $1,000, take an ethics course and serve one year probation. She will be banned from seeking public office until the probation has concluded.

Prosecutors began investigating allegations made by the Miami Herald that Baez did not live in the district she was elected to represent as required by the Florida Constitution.

Baez initially claimed that she rented an apartment in the district as a second residence, but investigators found that she rented an apartment, as a third residence, in the area after the allegations were made in May of this year.

Baez was elected last November to her seat.

Her resignation will leave Democrats with only forty lawmakers in the state House out of a total of 120 seats.

