Middle school teacher wounds husband, kills herself

A middle school teacher wounded her husband and then killed herself early Saturday. North Port police photo

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- A middle school teacher wounded her husband and then killed herself early Saturday.

Around 12:20 a.m., North Port officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Doblins Road.

Officers found Holly Fisher, 46, deceased. Jason Fisher, also 46, had a gunshot wound to the hand and chest. He is recovering at a hospital.

Police say Holly Fisher took her own life after firing at her husband.

Holly Fisher was a well-known teacher at Herron Creek Middle School. The Sarasota County School District will have grief counselors available for students and staff Monday morning.

