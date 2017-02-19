Milennials aged 19-24 deemed worst drivers by AAA (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- There's an alarming trend putting you at risk on the road.

A new AAA survey shows millennials between the ages of 19 and 24 admit to texting while driving, speeding and running red lights.

21-year-old Austin Hart and 23-year-old Cody Weber see plenty of people with phones glued to their face while driving. Some of their friends do it.

"I feel like everybody does it like in our age group," said Hart.

"I feel like most of them, they're aware of the issue of texting and driving, but they don't feel like they need to stop texting and driving unless something personally affects them," Weber said.

The study found 88 percent of those millennials in the age group admitted to the bad driving behavior.

"There wasn't one age group that really stood out as setting a good example behind the wheel," said Jennifer Ryan with AAA.

Ryan points out that all drivers are guilty. More than 75 percent of drivers aged 25 to 59 admitted risky behavior on the road. The group with the lowest ranking was seniors.

"People really have the attitude of 'do as I say, not as I do'. So, it's okay for me to text behind the wheel, but it's not okay for you to do that," Ryan said.

In the Bay Area, we have our fair share of avoidable accidents.

A truck driver crashed a huge tractor trailer in Tampa last month. He was caught texting behind the wheel and ticketed for using a cell phone while driving.

Another Tampa crash ended more tragically. Five people died after a driver was captured on Snapchat speeding more than 115 miles per hour before crashing into a vehicle.

"It's always the 'it won't happen to me, it'll always happen to somebody else' kind of thing," Hart said.

