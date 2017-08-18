Miracles for Pasco program grows, saving families in need

Metropolitan Ministries (Photo: WTSP)

Families in need of shelter and hope now have a few more options in Pasco County. The Metropolitan Ministries "Miracles for Pasco" program just opened another 12 units, bringing its total to 24 units in Holiday.

"I would honestly probably be sleeping in a van with my husband and my children in a foster home,” said Mary Ramsey, a mother of two who moved into a unit in June.

A rough few months turned Ramsey’s life upside down. Her mother passed away, and she and her husband lost their jobs.

"We filled out about 100 job applications each and did interviews and tried to get any job we could get. Not trying is not the issue, jobs just weren’t there,” Ramsey said.

They lost their home, and her family with two young kids were moving every two weeks. By chance, she discovered the Miracles for Pasco program at Metropolitan Ministries. It’s a program offering families shelter, meals, job and financial counseling and more.

She applied, interviewed and got accepted.

"We feel safe here. It far exceeded my expectations. I asked them to leave me in the room for a second because I started crying again because I couldn't believe how nice our unit was," Ramsey said.

On Friday morning, Miracles for Pasco celebrated opening its 12 new units. But the celebration also revealed who inspired a huge donor to help the program.

It was a young girl whose family lived in an old bread truck that was featured in a CBS "60 Minutes" story. When asked how she lives with her brother and dad in an old bread truck she said, “I mean, it's not really that much of an embarrassment, I mean, it's only life. You do what you need to do, right."

Scott Fink, who is on the board of directors for the program, said that "60 Minutes" story inspired him to donate and help Metropolitan Ministries and Miracles for Pasco.

“It was inspiring to see her resilience and her strength, and we wanted to help kids like that and put them into a position to be successful," Fink said.

Ramsey can’t thank everyone who helped create Miracles for Pasco enough.

“This place saved us, saved our children, saved everything about my life. The only reason I'm OK and healthy right now is because of them, and there's no way I could say thank you that would mean enough."

The program has a few rules for those who live there like a curfew and chores. There’s also a short waiting list to get in. At Friday’s event, donors graciously pledged a four to one match for all gifts donated to the program up to $50,000.

If you’d like to help support the Miracles for Pasco you can donate at www.metromin.org.

