Missing 1-month-old infant reported in Englewood

Police are looking for Andrew Hall and Stephanie Draine in connection with a missing child.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. -- Authorities are looking for 1-month-old Ashlynn Vanorman who might be in the company of a couple.

Ashlynn is described as a white female, 20 inches tall and weighing 12 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near David Boulevard and South McCall Road in Englewood.

Ashlynn might be in the company of a couple. Andrew Hall, is a white male, 27, 5-foot-11, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades.

Stephanie Draine, is a white female, 36, 5-foot-8, weighing 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest.

They may be traveling in a tan 1997 Chevrolet S-10, with Florida tag number DVA3E.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 239-229-5869 or call 911.

Hall, whose occupation is listed as an electrician, has been arrested several times by the Sarasota County sheriff. Hall has been arrest on charges of petit theft, scheme to defraud, and as a fugitive from Massachusetts.

Draine, whose occupation is listed as a cashier, also has a criminal background with the sheriff's office with charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, attempt to smuggle contraband into a detention center, and theft.

