16-year-old Melissa Chavez has been missing since Friday from Blake High School. (Photo: Tampa PD)

TAMPA -- Melissa Chavez is a 16-year-old Hispanic female who has been missing since Friday. She was last seen at Blake High School, according to the Tampa Police Department's Facebook post.

Chavez resides on 22nd St. and is about 5'2" and 110 Ibs.

Any information, contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 276-3200.

(© 2017 WTSP)