Missing Brandon girl with Asperger's reported

Jenna Irmler, 11. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old girl who is diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

HCSO said that Jenna Irmler, 11, was last seen at her Brandon home at the 500 block of Centerbrook Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She reportedly left her home and did not return.

Jenna is described as a white female, 5-feet-2 inches in height, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants with a pink stripe.

Call HCSO at 813-247-8200 if you have information about her wherabouts.

(© 2017 WTSP)