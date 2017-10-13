Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old Winter Haven girl

Nephtalie Joseph, 6, was last seen since she was dropped off for school at Havendale Boulevard and 26thSt. NW just before 8 a.m. Friday. (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN -- A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl.

Police say they are trying to find Nephtalie Joseph. They say she was dropped off for school at the corner of Havendale Blvd and 26th St. NW just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Officials say she did not report to Garner Elementary School and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and has braided hair with red and white beads. She speaks Creole, according to the police.

If you've seen Joseph, please call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV