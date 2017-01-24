Missing child alert issued for teenage girl

TAVARES, Fla -- A missing child alert has been issued for Sarah Evans, 16.

She was last seen near the 2000th block of Bracknell Forest Trail in Tavares.

Sarah was wearing a purple tank top, camo pants, black flip flops and a dark blue/black backpack. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has freckles on her face and an anchor tattoo on her right forearm that extends from her wrist to her elbow.

Sarah is possibly headed to the International Drive area in Orlando.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6200 or 911.

