Missing child alert issued in Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS -- A missing child alert has been issued in Seminole County for a 17-year-old girl.

Police say Alexis Newton was last seen in the 600 block of Greywood Drive in Altamonte Springs wearing a black long sleeved shirt and blue pants with no shoes.

She is described as 5'2", approximately 140 lbs, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Police say she also has a mole on her left cheek.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.

(© 2017 WTSP)