Missing children and runaways may all be in great danger

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A desperate family searches for their missing teenager. Police say she’s a runaway and there’s been no sign of danger. But aren’t all runaways in danger?

That’s what Jholie Moussa’s friends and family argue.

Friday, Jan. 13, at 5 PM, a neighbor saw Jholie Moussa standing on the corner of Sonia Court and Radford Avenue in Alexandria. The neighbor tells WUSA9 that it looked like she was waiting to meet someone. She did not look like she was a runaway.

She had just told her twin sister that she would be right back. According to her sister, she said "I'll be right back" several times. She never came home. She didn't pack any bags. No change of clothes, no makeup, no hairbrush. And thus, the teenager didn't even pack a charging cord for her iPhone.

That's why neighbor her family and friends are very worried that she is in grave danger.

Jholie Moussa's twin sister was certain Jholie was planning to be right back when she walked out the front door after sending Snapchats with a strange man. Jolie apparently told someone that she was going to a party in Norfolk. But her family says friends in Norfolk have not seen her.

The FBI has joined with Fairfax County Police working leads.

Fairfax County Police released this statement: Detectives believe that Moussa left her home voluntarily. Based on the facts of the case there is nothing that indicates that Moussa is in any danger. She has been entered as a runaway juvenile in the National Crime Information Center database."

What about that term "runaway?"

"We don't even use that classification on our posters anymore," said Robert Lowery, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

We asked Lowery whether "runaways" are inherently "in danger."

"Well, I think in a broad sense, yes. We consider any missing child in danger," said Lowery.

The Center is now involved in the search for Jholie Moussa. Lowery acknowledges that there is no doubt that Moussa is a runaway.

"The fact that she's not been in contact with anyone that we are aware of...The longer she's missing, the more concern we have, because anytime a child is missing, time is the enemy," said Lowery.

The Moussa family is staying close to the phone hoping a call comes in soon with good news.

Moussa was reported missing to us on Saturday, January 13. Since Saturday, officers and detectives have been to the home four times and spoken with the family on numerous occasions by phone.

Fairfax County Police say detectives have spoken to approximately 20 people and that many are friends of Moussa who are not fully cooperating with investigators.

If you have any information on Jholie Moussa's whereabouts, please contact police or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.

