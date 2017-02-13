Missing man reported in Sarasota

Robert Prince was last seen Monday morning at the 3800 block of Fruitville Road in Sarasota. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A missing 31-year-old man was reported Monday out of Sarasota.

Sarasota Police Department said that Robert Prince, 31, was last seen around 9 a.m. at the 3800 block of Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

Police said that Prince suffers from an undisclosed medical condition. He is either traveling on foot but is also known for taking the bus.

Prince is described as a 5-foot-9 inch white male who weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a collard shirt and baggy basketball shorts.

If you have information on Prince's whereabouts contact SPD at 941-316-1199 or call 911.

