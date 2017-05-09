WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Missing man's vehicle, belongings found in Dunnellon

10News Staff , WTSP 1:42 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man has been reported missing after telling people that he was driving to Dunnellon, where his car and keys have been found.

Jeremy Crayton was last heard from at 4 p.m. May 7, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. His vehicle was found with his belongings inside.

Anyone with information on Crayton is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or click here to submit a tip online.

He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and right arm.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories