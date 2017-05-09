Missing man's vehicle, belongings found in Dunnellon

Jeremy Crayton was last heard from at 4 p.m. May 7, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. His vehicle was found with his belongings inside.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man has been reported missing after telling people that he was driving to Dunnellon, where his car and keys have been found.

Anyone with information on Crayton is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or click here to submit a tip online.

He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and right arm.

