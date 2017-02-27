WTSP
Missing teen girl last seen in Tampa area

10News Staff , WTSP 1:38 PM. EST February 27, 2017

A 17-year-old girl who has been missing for a year was last seen in Tampa.

Destiny Welch was last seen on Feb. 24, 2016, in Tampa. She might still be in the Tampa area with a juvenile male.

Destiny is described as a white girl, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 139 pounds. She was last seen with her hair dyed black.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-the-lost) or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
 

