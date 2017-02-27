Missing teen girl last seen in Tampa area

Destiny Welch was last seen on Feb. 24, 2016, in Tampa. She might still be in the Tampa area with a juvenile male.

A 17-year-old girl who has been missing for a year was last seen in Tampa.

Destiny Welch was last seen on Feb. 24, 2016, in Tampa. She might still be in the Tampa area with a juvenile male.



Destiny is described as a white girl, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 139 pounds. She was last seen with her hair dyed black.



Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-the-lost) or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.



(© 2017 WTSP)