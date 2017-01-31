Missing woman sought in North Port

Karen Tinney drives a red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a scrape on the driver’s side rear panel, according to North Port police.

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Police are looking for a woman last seen at her home on Cecil Avenue on Jan. 20.

Karen Tinney drives a red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a scrape on the driver’s side rear panel, according to North Port police. The vehicle has a Florida tag: EJYT99.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing based on her medical needs.

If you have any information, contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or Intel@northportpd.com.

