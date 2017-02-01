Mom calls for policy changes after special needs son's fight

A special needs student is beaten up at school in Holiday. And the fight now has his mom calling on the Pasco County School District for change.

“He got on top of me and started punching me in my face,” said 13-year-old Logan Arthur of the incident.

Arthur’s mom, Monica Uplegger, is demanding to know why the school district never notified her that her son got pummeled while trying to catch the bus home and never got him medical treatment. She says her son wound up at the Emergency Room with a concussion after the two boys got into a fight in the Smith Middle School bus loop Monday afternoon.

The district tells 10News that it stands behind school leaders' actions to not get the boy brawlers any medical attention.

The 13-year-old’s face is still tender after he says he got thrown to the ground and took dozens of punches to the forehead and temple. “I was slammed on the concrete,” said Arthur.

“He has OCD, ODD (Operational Defiance Disorder), and he's been classified with Asperger’s (Syndrome),” said Uplegger.

With her permission, 10News talked with her son about the fight with a boy in his Emotional Behavioral Disabilities class as they walked to the bus.

“He said, ‘You shut the f*** up. He kept pushing me into buses, pushing me into buses. I kept walking. He slammed me on the concrete, and I hit my head on the concrete. Before he hit me a couple times in my head, and at first I tried to use my foot to push him off me. I was using my hands to push him off. I couldn't get him off, so I just tried to get him off of me,” said Arthur.

The district tells 10News that two administrators and other staff at Smith Middle broke up the brawl. They didn't see any injuries but asked the boys if they wanted to go into the school to get checked out and call their parents.

The district says the boys declined the offer. School leaders believe the teens are old enough to speak up, so they sent the students home on the bus. The district insists workers followed school policy.

“On a normal child, maybe, but we're talking special needs. It’s swelling. They should've had him checked out and called me, but they didn't. It just scares me,” said Uplegger.

“I was just feeling like my head was hurting and stuff. I was feeling dizzy,” says Arthur. When asked if he told that to anyone at the school, he replies, “No, I was just going to wait it out and see if it was going to go away."

Uplegger says nearly two hours passed by the time Arthur rode home, called her at work, and she got him to the hospital to discover that he had a minor concussion.

“In an hour and 45 minutes, it could be the death of another child. That's what gets me the most,” said Uplegger.

"Something needs to be changed with the policies in the schools, and with the school buses, and people need to be held responsible. I was lucky, my kid’s fine. Somebody else's kid could be dead."

The district tells 10News that both boys will face discipline at the school for the fight. It's now up to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office if the boys will face criminal charges. Deputies are still investigating.

“If it turns out he actually physically started it that would be another story,” said Uplegger. “If he gets charged, he gets charged. (If it was) self-defense, no. I will fight that,” she said.

The district says the fighting isn't uncommon at the school and employees are trained to assess the situation. Right now, the district doesn't plan to make any policy changes.

