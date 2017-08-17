Monster Jam preparations got underway Thursday at Amalie Arena. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. --- Thousands of people are expected to fill Amalie Arena Saturday as Monster Jam’s first ever Triple Threat Series comes to Tampa.

Drivers will be racing three different vehicles: an ATV, a speedster and a monster truck.

Trucks featured include Blue Thunder driven by Matt Cody, EarthShaker driven by Tristan England, El Toro Loco driven by Kayla Blood and Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena and all Ticketmaster locations.

