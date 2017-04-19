More Americans spending tax refund on plastic surgery

More than a third of Americans are considering using their tax refund on cosmetic surgery. ThinkStock photo (Photo: AndreyPopov, AndreyPopov)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Tax season is over. Do you know what you plan on doing with your tax refund this year?

According to a survey done by RealSelf.com, 36 percent of Americans are thinking of using all or part of their tax return on cosmetic procedures.

According to the survey, both men and women are interested in surgical and nonsurgical procedures to help improve their look.

The two most common procedures are Brazilian butt lifts and breast implants.

Millennials make up the fastest-growing part of the market. USA Today says in 2016, Americans spent $16 billion, the most ever spent are cosmetic procedures in U.S. history.

