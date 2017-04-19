WTSP
Close

More Americans spending tax refund on plastic surgery

Isabel Mascarenas , WTSP 12:38 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Tax season is over. Do you know what you plan on doing with your tax refund this year?

According to a survey done by RealSelf.com,  36 percent of Americans are thinking of using all or part of their tax return on cosmetic procedures.

According to the survey, both men and women are interested in surgical and nonsurgical procedures to help improve their look.

The two most common procedures are Brazilian butt lifts and breast implants.

Millennials make up the fastest-growing part of the market. USA Today says in 2016, Americans spent $16 billion, the most ever spent are cosmetic procedures in U.S. history. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Should I pay off debt with my tax refund?

WTSP

Police: Woman used stolen ID for breast implants

WTSP

Polk cracking down on unpaid bed taxes

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories