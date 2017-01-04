More danger at Clearwater intersection

Clearwater city workers removed the traffic signals at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue after a serious crash involving a school bus on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we watched as several drivers unintentionally plowed through the new 4-way stop signs.

The danger grows at a Clearwater intersection where a Pinellas County school bus driver swerved into a pole to avoid a red light runner.

The crash caused so much damage that city crews were forced to remove the traffic signal at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue Tuesday. Now, the new 4-way stop signs are causing a lot of confusion.

10News watched as a dozen cars blew right through the stop signs within less than an hour’s time. Some drivers, who plowed through the intersection, honked at other cars and were unaware of their mishap.

The city of Clearwater tells us they had no choice but to install the stop signs after Tuesday’s serious crash that sent 54-year-old Joseph Dale Morgan, a school bus driver for Pinellas County, to the hospital.

Even though the four new stop signs have these bright orange flags, drivers continued to peel through the intersection Wednesday.

10News immediately called the city and the police department to let them know what was happening.

A traffic engineer came out to look at the intersection and officers immediately started giving out warnings.

"You've got a lot of drivers, they're used to seeing the traffic signal and stopping for that traffic signal. Now that they don't see it they think they can plow through this intersection. Our officers are giving warnings to curb that behavior,” explained Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department.

Officers are urging drivers to pay attention because they estimate it will be about 3 weeks until the signal is fixed.

