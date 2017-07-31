WTSP
More than 13,000 customers in Manatee County without power

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:17 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

Some 13,215 customers in Manatee County are without power on Monday.

Florida Power and Light's map estimated more than 99 percent of the customers in the state still have power even after Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Manatee County has about 185,537 total customers.

