Mosaic sees opposition to Manatee rezoning for mining

Hundreds of people representing both sides of the Mosaic expansion fill the Manatee County Commission chambers. WTSP photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Mosaic, the largest producer of phosphate fertilizer, wants to expand its mining production in Manatee County but not everyone is on board.

That expansion would impact about 30 homeowners and some of them have passionate pleas about why they are against it. They worry more mining would hurt the environment, wildlife and the water.

It's tucked away in northeast Manatee County, but now this land is at the center of a heated debate.

"They're going to affect my property values, my way of living, my peace and tranquility,” says Ricky Mafera, property owner.

Several hundred people for and against the fertilizer giant packed county commission chambers.

Mafera says, "I have a young daughter that plays by the river ... never be able to play there again."

In 1992, he built a nearly 3,000-square-foot log cabin family home off Taylor and McCloud road. Mosaic is asking the county to rezone the 3,600 acres on Mafera’s east side for more mining.

Mafera says, “I gotta worry about my drinking water, how I shower, the water we cook with.”

“Best management practices are put into play so we don’t impact those areas,” says Jason Berry, production manager for Mosaic.

Mosaic has finished mining about 600 acres in its Wingate Mine property between Myakka City and Duette and needs to expand.

Berry says, “The fertilizer is used throughout the world, 60% is used domestically in U.S. row crops, soybean production corn production. Without fertilizer, the crops have little yield you would need more ground to farm.”

Berry says if more farmland is needed to produce the same amounts it would cost more to feed livestock and produce crops that end up on your dining room table.

“Potentially be more expensive,” explains Berry.

Does Mafera believe Mosaic when they say the land will be protected? “No absolutely not,” says Mafera.

According to Mosaic most of the land used would be reclaimed for agriculture use and as wetlands.

“Would you take your family to reclaimed land have a picnic?” asks Mafera.

Mosaic says if approved, mining would begin in 2018 and wouldn’t near Mafera’s 7-acre property until 2029 but even then a preserve, a berm and setback would be a buffer.

Berry says, “Come out take a tour with us. We protect the land we mind and around where we mind.”

