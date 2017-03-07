MOSI CEO, president resigns

MOSI CEO Molly Demeulenaere has resigned from the Museum of Science & Industry after five years at the museum. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Molly Demeulenaere has resigned as CEO and president of the Museum of Science & Industry after five years at the museum, the organization announced Tuesday.

“It has been an honor to serve MOSI these past five years and to impact the lives of the millions of guests who have come here to learn and explore during my time at MOSI,” said Demeulenaere, who served the last two years as CEO said in a release. “I am proud of what we have accomplished as a team, serving our visitors and the Tampa Bay community as we pursued our mission of making a difference in people’s lives by making science real.”

A board of directors team will guide a search to appoint a new chief executive officer.

Her departure comes as the museum is expected to leave its home on Fowler Avenue across from the University of South Florida for a spot in the downtown Tampa development being created by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Cascade Investment.

