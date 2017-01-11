Mote scientist competing for host of popular cable science show

(Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- At Mote Marine Laboratory Dr. Tracy Fanara talks about environmental issues like Red Tide but on the Science Channel’s MythBusters she’s traded in the microscope in for large machinery.

“I love using that really cool seeing the sparks fly,” says Fanara.

She’s wielding and firing guns or blowing things up.

Fanara says, “This was out of my comfort zone but that’s the only time you grow when you get out of your comfort zone. “I’m a design engineer and scientist to do things like building and construction is out of my realm of expertise. It’s a challenge I’m glad I took.”

Tracy is one of 10 contestants competing on MythBusters: The Search for its next show host.

“MythBusters is about taking a question anybody has and applying scientific principals and test them out,” explains Fanara.

In episode one they recreate a stunt from the film Fast and Furious, they eject the passenger seat. She says, “We wanted to see if we can make it happen….we did it.”

Tracy and the contestants spent from August until October filming north of San Francisco. Fanara says, “It was a lot of building. MythBusters is special that way. The hosts actually do all the work. It was exhausting, everything was under a time crunch, stressful, hard and challenging and so much fun.”

Tracy says her experience on the show has made her a better scientist. “Instead of just doing design and theory I’m going to start building. I wrote a proposal to the EPA to design a water treatment mechanism and do the building and testing here,” says Fanara.

She hopes to win for two reasons, first, her dad. Fanara says, “My dad passed a few months prior. He felt really strongly about my ability to communicate scientific principles to the public. He would have told me to do it.”

Her second reason…for science.

Fanara says, “It puts you in a position to show people they can do anything they put their mind to. I really want to how kids and young women especially there is no stereotype to smart and how cool science can be. Anybody can do what I did if they have the passion and work really hard.”

You can see Tracy and the other contestants compete over the next 8 weeks, each week one is eliminated.

The winner will be announced during February 28's episode.

MythBusters: The Search airs on Discovery, Saturday at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The show also airs on the Science Channel, Saturday at 9 p.m. and midnight.

(© 2017 WTSP)