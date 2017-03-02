Mote's new red tide app gives real-time beach updates

Mote Marine Laboratory is developing a new, user-friendly app that will give beachgoers real-time information on beach conditions. WTSP photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Tired of arriving at the beach only to be sneezing and coughing due to red tide? Wish you had known sooner?

Mote Marine Laboratory is developing a new, user-friendly app that will give beachgoers real-time information on beach conditions.

The Citizen Science Reporting App uses a GPS marker and provides users three questions to answer regarding water discoloration, respiratory irritation and fish kill. Each question provides three photos for one to select that closely resembles conditions.

Mote plans to launch the app in April. The current beach reporting website gives beach conditions posted by lifeguards.

Mote officials say the new app allows citizens to report condition from other parts of the beach.

