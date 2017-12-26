Mother abandons children when caught shoplifting

Courtesy of Pinellas County (Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A 39-year-old mother was arrested Sunday for shoplifting, possession of an anti-shoplifting device, and abandoning two of her three children when confronted by store security.

Mahassen Elhadary was shopping in a Clearwater mall on December 23 with her three children, ages 14, 2, and an infant.

According to the arrest report, while Elhadary was in J.C. Penney, she was observed removing tags from merchandise and stuffing the items into a bag.

When Elhadary was confronted by store security, she grabbed the youngest child from a stroller and left the two older children behind as she fled.

Elhadary also left the merchandise and her scissors behind as she fled.

Security was able to catch the two older children and attempted to make contact with Elhadary with the older son's cell phone.

The mother hung up and refused to take calls from her family.

The children called their father, Sherif Badawy, who picked them up.

Elhadary turned herself in on Sunday and bonded out on Christmas Day.

She has bonded out and will appear in court at a later date.

