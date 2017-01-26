Mother and boyfriend arrested for aggravated child abuse

Kimberly Lashawn Bedwell and Eric Latrone Sanders (Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A malnourished and dehydrated 3-year-old had bruises and a brain bleed, leading Pasco Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives to arrest the toddler's mother and boyfriend for aggravated child abuse on Thursday.

Kimberly Lashawn Bedwell, 28, and Eric Latrone Sanders, 25, of Hudson were brought into custody after the child was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital and found with the bruising and brain bleed.

The girl was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and her injuries are no longer considered life threatening.

PSO interviewed Bedwell and Sanders and both admitted caring for the child but both denied knowledge of the girl's injuries.

(© 2017 WTSP)