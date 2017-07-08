Mother arrested for leaving four small children in hot car

Adriana Mireya Aranda (Photo: Baytown Police Department)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Police arrested a woman for leaving her four children in a hot car while she went shopping on Friday.

Investigators said it was a Good Samaritan who called 911 around 4 p.m. from the parking lot of Joe V's grocery store.

"Terrifying, I still feel like my heart is pounding," said Amber Meadows, who dialed 911.

Meadows planned to just make a quick trip to pick up a few groceries.

"I actually started crying and called my husband cause I couldn't drive away," said Meadows.

She took pictures and Baytown Police confirmed the suspect, Adriana Mireya Aranda, left her four kids in the car. The children were ages one, three, six and nine years old.

"I was crying you know, they were like 'It's ok, you did the right thing, you did the right thing.'" she said.

Even though some of the windows were cracked, officers read the temperature inside the car at 120 degrees.

"The kids' father he was very disappointed in his wife, he couldn't believe that she did that," said Meadows.

Aranda faces a child endangerment charge. However, Meadows left feeling grateful the kids are safe, and she said she even got an unexpected thank you from their dad.

"Even though I know I did the right thing, I almost felt guilty for interfering in their life, but I can't feel guilty but obviously he sees I wasn't in the wrong, so that's a good feeling," said Meadows.

Police released the children to their father. Investigators said Aranda told them it was supposed to be a quick trip, but she was actually inside the store for 20 minutes.

According to Harris County court records, Aranda was convicted of Endangering a Child back in 2014 and ten years before in 2004, she was convicted of Injury to a Child and sentenced to two years in prison.

