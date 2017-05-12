Mother, daughter die in fatal Bartow crash

(Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, FLA. - A mother and daughter died Friday after a fatal crash on Highway 60 in Bartow, Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say that a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe hit a 2010 Nissan Altima when it violated the Tahoe's right-of-way by turning onto Highway 60 too quickly.

Patricia Tucker, 54, was declared deceased at the scene. Her daughter, Shelby Tucker, 19, died en route to the hospital. Both women were sitting in the rear seats of the Altima.

The driver, 55-year-old Lessee Tucker, is in stable condition and the front passenger, 75-year-old Betty Vickers, was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital and is in critical condition.

"Fatal crashes are always tragic, and this one is no exception," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. "Today, a man lost his wife and daughter in this terrible tragedy. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The occupants of the Tahoe, a man and his son, were not injured, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the accident is on-going.

