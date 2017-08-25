Mother dies, son injured in crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A woman died and her son was injured Thursday after she lost control of her vehicle and slid into oncoming traffic.

Suhasini Keshapally, 34, was driving on Morris Bridge Road when she over corrected, then slid sideways into oncoming traffic, and was struck on the passenger side around 6:30 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Kesphapally dead on scene, deputies reported.

Kesphapally’s 7-year-old son, who was in the car, was transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries, deputies reported.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital but declined medical care.

