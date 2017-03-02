Mother of child killed in foster care: 'I thought I was doing the right thing'

Aedyn was 1 year old when he died in foster care.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Amber Agminalis never thought that making the decision for her child to be put in a better home would result in his death.

“We didn’t feel we were right to be parents so that’s the reason why we made the decision,” says Agminalis.

Last September, Child Protective Investigators showed up at Agminalis’ home due to concerns over the well-being of their baby boy, Aedyn.

“We did have a little mess.”

Agminalis says the baby did take his diaper off at one point and feces were on the floor, but they were planning to get it cleaned the day the investigator showed up.

The investigator reported that the condition of the home was deplorable and Aedyn looked to be malnourished.

His mother agrees that Aedyn would not eat solid food and she would not be able to give him the medical attention he needed, so she thought placing the child in someone else’s care would be the right thing to do.

“We were going to keep him but had discussed putting him up for adoption and they said, ‘Are you sure you want us to take him?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can take care of him' and then I started looking for the perfect adoptive home. We didn’t have insurance.”

Documents show that baby Aedyn was then placed in the care of Latamara Flythe, a foster parent.

Latamara Flythe is charged in the death of 1-year-old Aedyn.

Flythe had also was placed with another foster child, reports show, was also 1 year old.

During the time Aedyn was in foster care at Flythe’s home, a report was received when the other 1-year-old foster child was observed with a bruise on his leg when he arrived at daycare. Flythe could not explain how the injury got there, nor the child, and the report was closed.

Aedyn’s mother says she was never made aware of that incident or the fact that her child had been in the hospital in November for digestive issues. He underwent a procedure and had a feeding tube put in place.

Then on Dec. 4, Aedyn was back in the hospital due to a choking incident, where another investigation was open at the foster home.

He spent several days in the hospital, where he was then released, and rushed back later that night after he was unresponsive.

He died on Dec. 9, after doctors determined he suffered brain damage.

Flythe, 43, has been charged with his murder. She faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. She is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County jail.

“It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it. It goes round, round, round, in my head. Then, I say I did this, I failed him. Then, I have to think, I’m not the one who did this and I want justice.”

