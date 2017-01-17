Mother of man killed in construction accident speaks out

"I just can't stop thinking about my son in that hole. I can't get it out of my head, him in that hole dead. I want to hold him. I want to tell him I love him.

"I want to put my arms around him and tell him this is not happening," said Cindy Gray, who never thought her 34-year-old son Elway wouldn't return home.



"I'm totally shocked. I want my son back, and I'm never going to see him," Cindy said.



Sadly, neither will his 1-year-old daughter Isabella and son Elway.



Cindy said, "Emotionally I'm so exhausted and angry. I'm not supposed to bury my child - he's supposed to bury me."



Cindy says Elway called New Port Richey home even though he was away often for work. And no matter what, he always made time for little Isabella.



"He talked to Isabella every night on the phone. Now she's going to grow up without him." Cindy said.



Cindy says Elway began working for D.N. Higgins Underground Utility Contractors about two and a half years ago, but problems arose.



"Elway wanted to come home a week ago because his supervisor was threatening him," said Cindy.



Now she questions the company's safety procedures.



Cindy said, "I'm angry that they didn't take safety measures and give Elway a mask or put air in that hole before they sent him down there. If they smelled the gas why did they send him down there?"



"I'm calling on behalf of Elway Gray's mother. She has made several safety accusations."



10News reached out to the company and a woman identified as a vice president said "No comment" and hung up.

Cindy still wants answers.



"Elway was the first one in the hole and it killed him instantly," Cindy said.



Cindy says she hurts for the other men who lost their lives, their families and the injured firefighter.



"I pray for his family and I thank him for trying to save my son's life," Cindy said.

