Mother says man tried to lure son away with puppies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A mother has reported a man who allegedly approached her son as he watched a baseball game, and tried to lure him to a van with the promise of puppies.

St. Petersburg police say the mother of an 8-year-old boy reported the incident occurred on April 12 at Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

The mother noticed a white man, 20 to 30 years old, and that he was acting suspiciously. On the way home, the son told his mother that the same man tried to get him to follow him back to his van, according to police.

The son told police that the man approached him, and said "Hi." The man asked where he liked to play, and asked him to see the puppies. The boy said no, and went back to his mom. The boy later said the man was wearing reading glasses and had a black skateboard.

